Call for beach clean up jobs

One resident of Bodden Town East is calling for Government to employ people in the area to clean up the beach.

Truman Solomon, a resident of the area, says the paint is peeling off the cabanas at Coe Wood beach and the piles of sea-weed are not attractive to visitors and he is offering a solution to change that. Hire the unemployed people in the constituency to maintain the beach and keep it clean, it’s something Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour agrees with.

“To make it look better so the tourists can come around and have fun, clean up the beach” said Bodden Town resident, Truman Solomon.

“High time now that government actually hires a person to actually protect government’s assets. Annually the amount of money we take to repair restrooms and upgrade and do all the other stuff, we could actually be protecting our assets by having someone there,” said MLA for Bodden Town East, Dwayne John John Seymour.

Mr. Seymour says before allocating staff to man public areas, the budget has to be reviewed first, this, he says is currently happening.

