Firefighters Wednesday (2 August) responded to a fire at a Camana Bay restaurant.

A small fire broke out in an oven vent at The Brooklyn, according to a Dart Real Estate spokesperson.

The building was evacuated.

The fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries nor property damage. Firefighters gave the “all-clear” just before 1 p.m.

All safety checks were up to date, according to the spokesperson.

