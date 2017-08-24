Cancer registry sees increase, but still needs more male registrants

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society has seen a 50% increase in enrollment from survivors on their cancer registry.

Registrar Amanda Nicholson says the increase will help the society better understand cancer trends and how to approach prevention on island. She points out however that there is a lack of male registrants which is concerning because men are more likely than women to develop cancer.

“We need more men to participate as well if we’re going to understand what cancer trends look like in the male population here. According to the American Cancer Society about 1 out of every 2 men will be diagnosed with cancer and it’s slightly more than 1 out of every 3 women, so we should have a lot more male participation in our registry than we’ve seen so far.” says Ms. Nicholson.

All cancer patients are encouraged to add their information to the registry. Ms. Nicholson stressed that the registration process is simple and all patient records are kept confidential.

