“Canine Friends” raise over a thousand

“Canine Friends” are at it again raising funds to help dogs on island over the weekend as the dedicated volunteers raised over a thousand dollars.

Casey Keller from the organisation said the group takes in needy dogs on the verge of being euthanised before placing the rescued dogs in foster homes using money raised from events like Sunday’s (27 Aug) bar-b-que fund raiser at West Bay public beach.

“We put them into foster homes and then we find homes for them mostly off island we work with our partners in rescue in New York, in Florida , in Connecticut and we find them great homes,” Mrs. Keller said.

To make a donation to Canine friends call Mrs. Keller at: 925-3990.

