CARPHA Confirms Pink-eye in Caribbean

August 18, 2017
Mario Grey
The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is warning of a pink-eye outbreak in several territories throughout the region however H.S.A’s Acting Medical Officer Dr. Samuel Williams said so far pink-eye is under control in Cayman.

The CARPHA’s Director for Surveillance Disease Prevention and Control Dr. Virginia Asin-Oostburg said they were monitoring the situation and urged everyone to take the necessary precautions to prevent and reduce the spread of this illness.

Dr. Williams said there are some cases on island at the moment.

“In the Cayman Islands currently we have seen an increase in the number of cases however that has not amounted to the number we will consider an outbreak it’s still within the threshold for the country,” Dr. Wlliams explained.

He said data throughout the last three years on conjunctivitis disease show the number of pink eye infections isn’t high enough to consider announcing an outbreak.

 

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

