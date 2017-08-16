Cayman Drama Society play “Sistahs” to soon premiere

The Cayman Drama Society has a new production on the way this September and it’s called ‘Sistahs.’

The play is a comedic drama that focuses on the bond among a group of Caribbean women living in Toronto, who come together for dinner to make a pot of soup.

Director Paul de Freitas says it is a feel good play.

Mr. de Freitas spoke more about the significance of the soup and its metaphorical representation in the play.

“The soup is a melding of things Caribbean. Many, many things Caribbean. Somethings which are used on one island and yet they hate it on another but it’s all brought together in this wonderful broth which is in effect what the Caribbean is.”

