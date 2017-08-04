Host Barrie Quappe sits down with representatives from the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office to talk about trademarks, intellectual property laws and the non-profit organisations law.
Cayman Now: Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office
August 4, 2017
1 Min Read
