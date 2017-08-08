C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now: Chris Saunders

August 8, 2017
Angela Sevilla
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Chris Saunders MLA for Bodden Town West to talk about motions he will be bringing to the Legislative Assembly regarding Immigration and Labour Reform, Banking Reform, Amend Registered Land Law (2004 Revision) and Healthcare reform.

Angela Sevilla

