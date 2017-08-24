Cayman ranked “largely compliant” by int’l tax regulators

The Cayman Islands was rated as largely compliant within international tax transparency standards by International regulators.

The Global Forum for Transparency which is an extension of the O.E.C.D. released its findings through the Ministry of Financial Services to see how complaint countries are with tax laws.

Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers said the last testing standards were even more rigorous than in 2010 and Cayman is ranked amongst Germany, Australia and Qatar as “largely compliant” nations who transfer tax information.

“It definitely demonstrates even in the face of a more rigorous assessment criterium process that the Cayman Islands tested very well and it shows the strength of the relationship with the treaty partners with respect to the exchange of information in the appropriate circumstances,” Minister Rivers said.

She added the country has to issue a report to the Global Forum by June 2018 to give an account on how the country has handled the recommendations made to improve tax transparency.

