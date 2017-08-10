C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s culinary team heads to Barbados

August 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s national youth culinary team is prepping for their first trip to Carifesta’s junior culinary dueling challenge in Barbados and they are on a mission to raise a goal of $17,000. Joining Jannell Muttoo to discuss how they plan to do this is James Myles, head of Youth Services.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

