Cayman’s national youth culinary team is prepping for their first trip to Carifesta’s junior culinary dueling challenge in Barbados and they are on a mission to raise a goal of $17,000. Joining Jannell Muttoo to discuss how they plan to do this is James Myles, head of Youth Services.
-
Cayman’s culinary team heads to Barbados
August 9, 2017
1 Min Read
