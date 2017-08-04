C3 Pure Fibre
Charity’s creation delayed

August 3, 2017
Philipp Richter
In June 2016 we reported on creation of Cay-Mind, a mental health charity that was in the works, a year later nothing much has happened to move that charity forward.

Dr. Burrowes, says Cay-Mind is a long time coming since the Cayman Islands do not have a non-profit organization dedicated to Mental Health, to help educate society and detach the stigma associated with it.

She says the delay in having the new charity registered could be because of the elections and the new non-profits law taking effect.

“It’s not a unique problem, so I think that, especially with the transition with government and the law coming into effect, I think there has been a back-log of charities and hopefully now that things maybe have settled, we’ll see some movement there,” said Therapist, Dr. Taylor Burrowes.

A policy adviser from the ministry of financial services and home affairs says that under the previous regime, before the non-profit law took effect, cabinet would review applications once a week, but other matters before cabinet could have caused a delay with Cay-Mind’s documents.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

