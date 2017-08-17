Children’s garden in the works.

Government broke ground today for a new park at the Queen Elizabeth the Second’s Botanic Park. It’s an upgrade seven years in the making and even those who are to benefit from it are contributing to its creation.

“Because it’s the environment and the environment helps us live and the environment is basically everything,” said 8 year old Kaz Conolly-Basdeo

Cayman’s Botanic Park is getting a new attraction, a children’s garden and 8 year old Kaz Conolly-Basdeo is using his Christmas and birthday money to help build it.

“Environment is where we live and environment is culture,” said Kaz Conolly-Basdeo.

It’s kids like kaz who will benefit from the project at the Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park, which was formally launched on Wednesday.

“It’s just getting children to appreciate what we have and hopefully capture a few children here and let them realize the importance of the environment, the importance of our little eco-systems,” said General manager of the Botanic Park, John Lawrus.

Park General Manager, John Lawrus, says he is excited for the garden which will sit on 1.2 acres, the land will be divided into two sections, one side for fun and the other side an outdoor classroom.

“We’re very excited about what we can do here, the cultural aspect of the children’s garden itself and the educational aspect of it,” said Deputy Premier, Moses Kirkconnell.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism, Moses Kirkconnell says this expansion of the Botanic Park will bring benefit Cayman’s economy.

“You not only have the community that’s going to be involved in this, but we also have what we say, Cayman Kind, the stay over visitors that are going to be involved and the cruise that can participate in it,” said Deputy Premier, Moses Kirkconnell.

The 700-thousand dollar project is a public and private sector initiative and will serve as a green classroom.

“They can learn about pollination, they can learn about the insects that frequent them, they can learn about pests and disease and just basic growing of plants from seed to fruit,” said Mr. Lawrus, General Manager of the Botanic Park.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of the year or the beginning of 2018, the park will cater to ages 2 to 14.

