CIAA Elections to be held after lengthy delay

After months of delay, the Cayman Islands Athletics Association will finally hold it’s elections this evening, 28 August 2017. Here are the candidates running for positions on it’s executive committee:
President
Barnes, Lancelott
Bush, Bernie
1st Vice President
Cuffy, Theodore
Lewis, Julian
2nd Vice President
Anglin, Maxine
Humphrey-Terry, Jenna Dell
General Secretary
Douglas, Nadine
Mothersill, Cydonie
Murray, Delroy
Wilson, Barbara
Treasurer
Conolly, Ventisha
Smith, Liz
