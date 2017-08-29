C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

CIAA Elections to be held after lengthy delay

August 28, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After months of delay, the Cayman Islands Athletics Association will finally hold it’s elections this evening, 28 August 2017. Here are the candidates running for positions on it’s executive committee:

President
Barnes, Lancelott
Bush, Bernie
 
1st Vice President
Cuffy, Theodore
Lewis, Julian
 
2nd Vice President
Anglin, Maxine
Humphrey-Terry, Jenna Dell
 
General Secretary
Douglas, Nadine
Mothersill, Cydonie
Murray, Delroy
Wilson, Barbara
 
Treasurer
Conolly, Ventisha
Smith, Liz
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: