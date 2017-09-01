C3 Pure Fibre
CIOC won’t adopt full program from Michael Johnson Performance

August 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Olympic Committee (CIOC) President Donald McLean says the organization’s partnership with Michael Johnson Performance may not be as intensive as first planned.

“Realistically I don’t think we won’t adopt his full fledged proposal, we’ll take the bits that we feel are relevant and what we can afford” said McLean.

In January, Johnson and his partner Lance Walker met with the CIOC to discuss the possibility of Johnson’s team to begin training Cayman’s Olympic athletes. McLean says there’s a possibility some may still travel to Johnson’s performance centre in McKinley, Texas for future training as the 2020 Olympics approach.

“I think Jamal Walton could benefit greatly from his assistance, so that’s what we need to do, we need to get behind athletes like that.

CIAA President Lance Barnes says Johnson’s visit is a sign that Cayman’s talent pool is on the rise.

“Think about it: Michael Johnson came to the Cayman Islands, why? That tells you something. Talents are here, we have CARIFTA champions here, and yet we haven’t had an effective functioning organization, we have to give credit to our coaches and parents.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

