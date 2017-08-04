C3 Pure Fibre
Coconut water for sale!

August 3, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

If you were on South Sound Road Thursday (03 Aug) you may have seen aspiring entrepreneur Jake Serpell offering cool coconut water for sale.

We caught up with the youngster who said he was motivated to get his entrepreneurial juices flowing after he and his buddies made almost two hundred dollars last summer selling coconuts.

The budding businessman said he is not yet close to last year’s numbers but his family motivates him to keep going.

“Me and my friends we’ve been collecting coconuts since we were like six or seven and our families have just motivated us to come out here and make some money,” Mr. Serpell said.

Mr. Serpell said its always a good idea for youngsters to get started with vending items because any idea can get big.

