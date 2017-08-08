C3 Pure Fibre
News

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association educates youth on democracy

August 7, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Young people and government came together Friday at the Town Hall as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association hosted a roadshow to educate the younger generations on Cayman’s role as part of the Commonwealth and the CPA’s values and diversity.

Association Secretary General Akbar Khan spoke on the significance of the Commonwealth Parliament. Through his speech he wanted attendees to leave more informed on the working and importance of democracy and why it is so essential that this association founded in 1911 continues to evolve for the better.

Mr. Khan passionately told the crowd, “You’re the future of this community, you carry the responsibility of ensuring that democracy in the nation of the Cayman Islands continues.”

 

About the author

Felicia Rankin

