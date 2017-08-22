Construction creates traffic woes at airport

Road closures along the Owen Roberts International Airport created chaos for some drivers Monday morning (21 Aug).

The closures were implemented to facilitate construction work which began as part of the airport expansion project.

The service road and existing short-term parking exit will be closed temporarily and motorists in this area will only be able to exit the terminal from the short-term parking East Lane located opposite to the arrivals.

One taxi-operator Rodgers Allie said traffic should have been separated in departure and arrival lines.

“I don’t know the road plan but if they don’t put arrival as arrival one road leading to arrival and a separate road for departure it’s going it’s gonna make no sense it’s gonna be chaos,” Mr. Allie said.

The construction work in the Short-Term parking area is expected to be completed in early October.

