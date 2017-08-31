Court pulls plug on post making allegations against Archer

An online post alleging impropriety by a former minister is taken down today (30 August) after the court rules in his favour.

Former Finance Minister Hon. Marco Archer scored the victory in Grand Court getting an injunction against the forum and its administrator Sandra Hill.

Mrs Hill says judge Robin McMillian ordered the post be removed.

Mrs Hill later issued a public apology on the forum.

The post in question was shared last week and related to Mr. Archer’s tenure as minister and the execution of his discretion on stamp duty waivers.

He denied any wrong doing and filed legal action. Today the judge, presiding in an ex-parte hearing agreed with Mr Archer’s objection to the post.

Mrs Hill, in a public apology posted on the site, said it was never the publication’s intent to defame Mr Archer in any way.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

