CPA says public must engage in LA sessions

August 7, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Secretary General for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (C.P.A.) Akbar Khan said the Cayman Islands and the region must do their part to keep the public engaged in parliamentary proceedings.

Mr. Khan said a big part of democracy includes allowing the public to have input on policy decisions through councils or opportunities to visit live seatings of the LA sessions.

“Other areas for example may include the opportunity for young people through youth councils or other mechanisms to comment on policy initiatives so that their views are heard through those processes opening the doors to parliament and inviting people to come and see proceedings to talk about the roles of parliamentarians,” Mr. Khan said.

The CPA’s Secretary General said live LA broadcasts should continue as it educates the public on the roles of different positions in the LA such as the Clerk and the Speaker.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

