C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Cricket: Cayman has ‘come together as a partnership’ ahead of Division Five tournament

August 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Just days away from their departure for the ICC World Cricket League Division Five Tournament, Technical Director Peter Anderson says his team will be prepared when they step on the field 3rd September in Benoni, South Africa against Qatar in the opening game.

“What I’m happy about is a lot of guys are stepping up and working as a team, and we gotta do everything as a partnership.”

Anderson made seven changes before opening training camp 24 July, but Cayman will lean on their strengths: bowling.

“We’ve got Ryan Bovell coming back from the States. He has been performing well. Troy Taylor is back on the national team. He is a very handy cricketer, we’ll go with four seamers.”

Cayman will play in Group A consisting of Qatar, Italy and Guernsey. Anderson says don’t let the division fool you: there will be talented players on every squad.

“They’ll have first class players there, everyone thinks associated countries, but you’ll get the odd test player or former test player and first class cricketers.”

This marks Cayman’s most important International tournament since dropping out of the ICC World Cricket League competition in 2015. Cayman had previously beaten Argentina to return to the ICC in February with a 3-game sweep.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: