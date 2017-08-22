C3 Pure Fibre
Cut fibre optic causes wide-network outage

August 21, 2017
Mario Grey
A cut in a fibre optic line triggered a government wide network outage Monday (21 Aug) which impacted all departments from immigration to the R.C.I.P.S.

A government press release sent to Cayman 27 late this afternoon said the outage resulted from the government’s fibre line being cut during excavation work by C.U.C. on Sunday (20 Aug).

According to the statement all services were restored by noon.

The Immigration Department issued a notice this morning expressing challenges with its network saying it can only offer limited services which impacted a number of customers.

“Well I just come to the Immigration Department this morning to renew a permit and the system is down and we do not know what time so we have to wait until the system is up again,” Customer Martha Binns said.

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority said it was also impacted by the network system failure.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

