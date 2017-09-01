DataLink takes OfReg to court

CUC subsidiary DataLink takes legal action against the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), according to documents filed earlier this month in Grand Court.

DataLink filed an application for leave to apply for judicial review of a decision OfReg made last month. The decision determined some of the fees DataLink charges local information and communication technology companies to use their poles are illegal.

DataLink wants the court to quash that decision and for OfReg to cover costs. A statement of facts and grounds was not available in the court file as it was filed separately, according to a civil registry employee.

DataLink spokesperson Sacha Tibbetts tells Cayman 27 the filing has all the details and DataLink “has nothing further to add at this time.”

OfReg Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe tells Cayman 27 it would be inappropriate for OfReg to comment on the matter as it is now before the courts.

