DEH details more than 8 million in unpaid garbage fees

Over the last three fiscal years, data from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) revealed it has collected an average of $2.2 million in commercial garbage fees. But not everybody is paying up.

Let’s start with $8.9 million. That’s how much money the DEH said it’s owed by business owners, operators, and strata in unpaid garbage fees.

Approximately 69% of those arrears, around $6.14 million, is relatively ancient history, dating back to the period ending midway through 2010.

Figures from the DEH show that out of the remaining $2.76 million dollar outstanding balance, roughly 38%., more than one million dollars, is outstanding from the current 18-month fiscal period.

That’s roughly seventeen dollars for every man, woman, and child living in the Cayman Islands.

Under section ten of the public health law’s garbage and refuse disposal regulations, all unpaid collection fees are recoverable by the DEH as a public debt, and subject to interest at the prescribed rate.

Residential premises can expect to pay from $100 to $1,000 per year, depending on the size and location. Naturally, beach and canal front properties pay a little more.

At a small apartment complex like where I live in West Bay, the annual garbage fee runs around $500, but bigger facilities have bigger needs.

Bigger needs means bigger fees. Under the law, a hotel in the 251 to 300 bedroom range, like the Kimpton Seafire, would expect to pay more than $11,000 a year. The rate for a hotel topping 400 rooms is more than $15,000.

Cayman 27 reached out to the DEH for a list of its biggest debtors. The department refused to ‘name and shame’ the businesses and strata on the naughty list, but did provide us with the top ten amounts owed for two time periods.

In the period ending 30 June 2010, the top 10 entities in arrears are responsible for around 10% of the total owed from that period:

$95,672.00

$91,073.58

$65,323.01

$64, 182.00

$56, 560.00

$56,299.80

$55,292.00

$52,990.00

$48,180.00

$47,957.47

From 1 July 2010 through the end of this June, the top ten debtors are responsible for almost a quarter million dollars in unpaid fees:

$42,672.00

$37,253.58

$30,408.00

$28,815.80

$21,336.00

$19,153.00

$19,119.33

$18,678.66

$14,646.71

$10,164.00

Now it’s important to note that Cayman 27 has no idea who these entities are, the DEH opted to keep that info under wraps, but they know who you are.

The DEH is urging business owners, operators, and strata to pay their outstanding fees.

The DEH told Cayman 27 properties in arrears won’t get recommendations to their relevant licensing boards, and non-licensing premises could face disruption of service or other actions.

If you owe a few dollars of that $8.9 million tab, payments can be made at any of the local post offices or at the DEH’s main office at 580 North Sound Road from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Monday to Friday . In the Sister Islands, payments can only be made at the District Administration office.

To query account balances, please contact DEH on 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

