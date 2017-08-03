DEH issues bad pay warning

Delinquent business and property owners could face a stinky situation if they do not pay their outstanding garbage fees.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said it will not recommend delinquent customers for approval to any boards unless all fees and other DEH requirements are in compliance.

It also adds all other non-licensing customers with outstanding garbage fees should settle arrears to avoid disruption of waste collection services.

To query account balances, please contact DEH on 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

