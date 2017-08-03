C3 Pure Fibre
DEH issues bad pay warning

August 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Delinquent business and property owners could face a stinky situation if they do not pay their outstanding garbage fees.

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) said it will not recommend delinquent customers for approval to any boards unless all fees and other DEH requirements are in compliance.

It also adds all other non-licensing customers with outstanding garbage fees should settle arrears to avoid disruption of waste collection services.

To query account balances, please contact DEH on 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

