Deputy Premier on death of visitor

August 16, 2017
Philipp Richter
Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell says there is an on-going discussion on what can be done to improve water safety in Cayman. This follows Monday’s water related death.

On Monday a 70-year old visitor from the US who came to Cayman on a cruise ship, drowned while snorkeling at Coral Gardens, boaters tried to resuscitate her, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell expressed his sympathies following the tragedy.

“Anytime somebody passes away in our waters its extremely unfortunate, we’re very sorry to hear that and I really don’t know much more other than that at this point. There is still obviously more information to get,” said Deputy Premier, Hon. Moses Kirkconnell.

Police are yet to release the woman’s identity. They are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

