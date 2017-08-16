DNS Divers operations manager Dusty Norman speaks on boater safety

Welcome back to the second half-hour of Cayman 27 news, I’m Janelle Muttoo, tonight we are joined by DNS Divers operation Manager Dusty Norman to speak about boater safety.

Dusty Norman has over 20 years experience in the diving industry and has worked all over the Caribbean. He says Cayman is one of the safest places to dive and snorkel, but that is no excuse for people to forget about their personal safety.

