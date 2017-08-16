C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

DNS Divers operations manager Dusty Norman speaks on boater safety

August 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Welcome back to the second half-hour of Cayman 27 news, I’m Janelle Muttoo, tonight we are joined by DNS Divers operation Manager Dusty Norman to speak about boater safety.
Dusty Norman has over 20 years experience in the diving industry and has worked all over the Caribbean. He says Cayman is one of the safest places to dive and snorkel, but that is no excuse for people to forget about their personal safety.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: