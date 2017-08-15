C3 Pure Fibre
DOA investigates dog with chemical burns

August 14, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Department of Agriculture says it’s investigating a report of animal cruelty after a dog was brought to the Humane Society with chemical burns.

The dog whose name is Rufus was taken to the Humane Society by his owner on Friday after an attempt to remove external parasites caused burns to the dog’s skin. The Humane Society then called the DOA informing them of the incident.

The dog has been surrendered to the Humane Society and is being fostered by one of the society’s directors as he recovers.

The DOA together with the RCIPS is investigating the source of the burns and allegations of neglect. Anyone with information is asked to call the DOA’S animal welfare officer at 947-3090

Felicia Rankin

