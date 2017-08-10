C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Doctors, lawyers needed for older persons council

August 9, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Chairperson for the Older Persons Committee Deborah Webb-Sibbles said getting people to apply to sit on the council is not moving at the pace she would like to see.

At least six elderly persons from each district including the Sister Islands are needed to make up the National Older Persons Council and so far Mrs. Webb-Sibbles said nine persons in total have put their names forward.

She said the committee is looking for health care specialists and those in the legal industry as well.

“We need one doctor who is very specialised in geriatric care and we need an attorney who is familiar in working on behalf of older persons,” Mrs. Webb-Sibbles said.

Of the nine persons who applied for the council thus far, three are from Bodden Town, one is from East End, one is from North Side, two are from West Bay, and two persons from the Sister Islands have also applied.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: