Doctors, lawyers needed for older persons council

Chairperson for the Older Persons Committee Deborah Webb-Sibbles said getting people to apply to sit on the council is not moving at the pace she would like to see.

At least six elderly persons from each district including the Sister Islands are needed to make up the National Older Persons Council and so far Mrs. Webb-Sibbles said nine persons in total have put their names forward.

She said the committee is looking for health care specialists and those in the legal industry as well.

“We need one doctor who is very specialised in geriatric care and we need an attorney who is familiar in working on behalf of older persons,” Mrs. Webb-Sibbles said.

Of the nine persons who applied for the council thus far, three are from Bodden Town, one is from East End, one is from North Side, two are from West Bay, and two persons from the Sister Islands have also applied.

