DOE rescues two sea turtles

It’s a tale of two turtles…two turtle rescues that is. This past week the Department Of Environment (DOE) jumped into action to rescue two female turtles trapped in very different circumstances.

Sea turtles are a regular visitor to our shores and are a huge part of Cayman’s history, but sometimes these phenomenal creatures need our help too like the sea turtle found wandering around in West Bay cemetery after laying her eggs.

Lucy Collyer intern for the DOE gave further details on how the turtle ended up in that predicament. “She filled in the hole that she then had dug under and couldn’t get out the way she came in and so instead of being able to go back to the sea she ended up digging forward into the cemetery and then blocking her escape route and then ended up walking around the cemetery for the rest of the night.”

Lucy Collyer of the DOE helped the trapped turtle which as the turtle rescuers later found out is a long time Cayman resident herself.

“She was actually a turtle farm turtle so she had a living tag in one of her scoots and had a patent which referenced to 1984, so she’s 33 years old so it was really good to be able to see her come back and make it safely to the water.” said Ms. Collyer.

Unfortunately the second turtle that was rescued was caught in a much more treacherous situation.

“A 400 pound adult female green turtle had been impaled by four different hooks through her neck and flippers and she had been hidden on her back in a tool shed on a property in the Eastern districts.” said DOE Research Officer Janice Blumenthal.

Turtle meat is a well known Cayman delicacy but it is still an animal that must be protected and respected, due to how much it has contributed to the Cayman Islands and its currently dwindling numbers has caused it to become an endangered species. Therefore it is essential that the population is nurtured because of how difficult it is for sea turtles to reach adult hood.

Ms. Blumenthal went on to say, “Turtle poaching is one of the more serious conservation offences, it takes turtles this size more than 30 years to reach maturity. She is maybe 1 in a thousand to reach adult hood so this is a very serious concern. Our nesting populations are critically small and taking even one of these adult female nesting turtles can impact our nesting populations and prevent them from surviving and recovering.”

The wounded turtle was quickly given medical attention and had a speedy recovery.

“Heavy duty bolt cutters to remove the hooks from the turtle, a vet from Cayman Turtle Farm attended the scene and treated the wounds where the hooks had been taken out and then Department of Environment tagged and measured the turtle took a genetic sample and transported her back to the water where she released.” said Ms. Blumenthal when describing how the turtle had to be helped.

Both turtles will hopefully have a happy life and just keep swimming.

For more information on turtle conservation log on to http://doe.ky/conservation-law/national-conservation-law/

