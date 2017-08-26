DOE warns of fines, jail time for black-market turtle meat

Got a taste for turtle meat? The Department of Environment (DOE) told Cayman 27 those caught with black-market turtle can face fines and even jail time.

DOE Chief Conservation Officer Mark Orr said those who buy illegally-taken turtle meat are subject to the same penalties as those who drag turtles off the beach for slaughter. He said demand from the black market is a big incentive driving poachers.

“People know when certain people come to the back door with the old plastic bag just for the roughly cut up meat, they know where it’s coming from, and unfortunately there’s a lot of people out there who do buy it,” said Mr. Orr.

Under the National Conservation Law, illegal take is punishable with up to a $5,000 fine and four years behind bars.

