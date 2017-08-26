C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Dog that suffered burns is up for adoption soon

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

A dog treated at the Humane Society earlier this month with chemical burns on its body continues to recover.

Rufus who was surrendered by his owner is receiving medical treatment for his healing wounds.

Despite his ordeal Humane Society Director Lesley Walker says the dog is happy and seems to not have been affected by the unfortunate experience.

“Rufus is doing really well. His skin is healing up nicely, he’s a very sweet, gentle dog. he doesn’t seem to have suffered any other ill affects.” says Ms. Walker

Rufus will be available for adoption in two to three weeks.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: