C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Dr. Lockhart speaks about mental illness in Cayman

August 7, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Roughly 4,000 people on island are suffering from varying degrees of mental illness, according to Psychologist Dr. Marc Lockhart. He says it’s impacting Cayman in many ways, including crime.

Dr. Lockhart says at least 30% of people committing crimes on island are suffering from some form of mental illness. He says that mental illness needs attention.

“We are seeing it all around us, in the crime statistics, in the homelessness statistics, in some of the news stories that we’re seeing. Mental illness is in the background, so treating and addressing it will affect and impact our society positively in many different ways.” said Dr. Lockhart.

He went on to say that a way to identify an issue in yourself or others is to look out for changes in your routine. If you become irritable, experience mood swings, have intrusive obsessive thoughts, lose the ability to focus just to name a few.

Dr. Lockhart says the stigma of mental illness still continues and no one wants to admit that they may be losing the ability to control their choices or their minds.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: