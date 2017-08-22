East end havoc; Man crashes twice, tries to flee police

A 28-year-old George Town man who created havoc in East End last evening (Sunday 20 August) is arrested on suspicion of several driving related offences. He is now on police bail.

Two people were hospitalised after the man allegedly caused two vehicle crashes, one of which occurred after he drove through a police roadblock and attempted to flee police, according to an RCIPS press release issued today (21 August).

The incident began around 5:30 pm. The man was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler coming from Kaibo where he was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle there.

He continued along Sea View Road. Officers on patrol in the area saw the vehicle and began following it using the emergency lights and siren. The driver of the vehicle did not pull over.

He came upon an ongoing road traffic operation at the junction of Frank Sound Road and Bodden Town Road and drove straight through heading towards Breakers.

Upon reaching house #2628 he veered into the Eastbound lane and collided head-on with a white pick-up truck and lost control. He ran off the road.

He tried to escape on foot but was apprehended by officers on suspicion of DUI, suspicion of dangerous driving (speed) and suspicion of dangerous driving (manner).

Both drivers were transported to Cayman Islands hospital for minor injuries. Police say the man is out on police bail to continue receiving treatment for his injuries.

