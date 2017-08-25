Education Department targeting year 1’s literacy

Acting Education Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith said 12% of year one students are not reading at the required level.

Ms. Monteith said the Education Ministry has hired two new reading specialists to help students with a new reading interventions called tier 3 or “Reading Recovery”.

She adds the new literacy specialists will join reading coaches in classrooms to help those students who were on the other end of the spectrum.

“About 88% of our Year 1 students being on level and people would say what happen to the other 12, so the 12% will be those students that will be picked up by these reading specialists so that’s adding another layer,” Ms. Monteith explained.

Ms. Monteith said research has proven if interventions are carried out at the primary level this gives students a greater chance at higher performances in high school.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

