Educators announce exam results

August 22, 2017
Mario Grey
Cayman’s preliminary exam results are out with the official data report of results scheduled to be released next month. (September)

While Cayman recorded slight improvements in key stage 4 English examination results this year the key stage 2 results for Mathematics and English were lower than last year’s numbers.

The comments came at the “Annual Education Professionals Welcome” at the Mary Miller Hall Tuesday Morning (22 Aug).

Acting Education Chief Officer Ms. Lyneth Monteith reported a drop in English results for key stage 2 students from 59.3 percent to 56.4 percent this year.

Ms. Monteith also reported a dip in Key Stage 2 Mathematics results which decreased from 51.6% to 51.2% this year.

It’s an area Education Minister Julianna O’Connor-Connolly pledges to place special emphasis on for the new school term.

“We need to put much more attention and resources into our primary education because if we get that right and if we get our primary six students going into the high school that sound foundation then we’re off to an excellent start,” Minister O’Connor- Connolly explained.

The Education Department said a total of 720 educators will be in Cayman’s schools this year and 70 of those are new staff members.

14 staff members of the new 70 are Caymanians.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

