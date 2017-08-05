Emotional sentencing of Conroy Nairne for death by dangerous driving

Conroy Nairne will spend six years in prison for his role in the 2015 death of Jessie Perry. Mr. Nairne was sentenced to death by dangerous driving.

It stems from an incident where Mr. Nairne and Ms. Perry were driving after leaving her 21st birthday party.

He was driving at 127 miles per hour on West Bay Road before the car hit a curb, became airborne and burst into flames.

Ms. Perry was a passenger in the car and died a week after the accident.

Friends and family of both Mr. Nairne and Ms. Perry were present and upon receiving his sentence they became overwhelmed with emotion, sobbing and hugging Mr. Nairne before he was taken by authorities.

The family was heard asking authorities to please let him with them a little longer.

