Emotional testimony given by victim in Hurlston rape/kidnap trial

An alleged rape victim breaks down in tears today as she took the witness stand in Grand Court to face the accused attacker.

“I thought I was going to die.” Those were the tearful words uttered by the woman as she testified against Gary Hurlston recounting the events of her alleged attack.

The air was heavy with emotion today in Grand Court room 3, as the female victim in the Gary Hurlston rape and kidnapping trial struggled to keep her composure as she recounted the alleged rape she endured from the George Town resident.

The victim who shared a previous relationship with Mr. Hurlston told presiding Judge Charles Quinn the April 2017 incident began with Mr. Hurlston contacting her while she was out having a good time.

She said he picked her up to take her home but there was another person in the car. She claims he dropped that person off and parked in a dark secluded area. She asked why they stopped and he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her out of the car punching her repeatedly.

The victim who cried as she recounted the incident said despite her pleas he did not stop. Instead it worsened as he continued to punch her so she could open her legs.

She said as he sexually assaulted her he told her, “I’m going to take you out on the boat and kill you…this is your last night.” She claims he held both her hands down so she could not defend herself. All she could do was pray to God she would survive.

As the woman testified before Judge Charles Quinn, Mr. Hurlston seemed increasingly agitated. Shaking his head in disagreement with her account throughout her entire testimony.

She said he taunted her during the attack saying, “you can scream as loud as you want…nobody is going to hear you.”

She said after the alleged attack he behaved as though nothing out of the ordinary occurred.

