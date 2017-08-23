C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Equestrian: Cayman places second at PAEC Caribbean Junior Jumping

August 22, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
3 Min Read

Cayman Islands equestrians, Chloe Fowler and Ashley van den Bol, shined at the recent Caribbean Junior Jumping Competition that was sponsored by the Pan American Equestrian
Confederation. It took place at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia.

The Cayman team of Fowler and van den Bol just missed being named Champion in a tie breaker with Bermuda. The competition, which was held among six English-speaking Caribbean nations and the USA, took place over three days this past weekend on horses lent by SCAD’s renowned equestrian program.

The first day, each participant rode two different horses in a clinic with SCAD head coach, Ashley Henry, who is originally from the Bahamas. The second and third days were devoted to the competition, for which each rider was paired with a new horse to get to know for just five minutes of warm up and four jumping efforts before entering the arena, making it a true test of horsemanship.

The competition was designed with an initial round followed by a jump-off for those who garnered no faults in the initial round. Placings were determined by referencing the time taken
to complete the course in the jump-off to the optimal time, defined as 4 seconds faster than the time allowed, with those closest to the optimal time placing higher.

Van den Bol won the competition on the first day on the horse, E.J., with a time less than two-tenths of a second off the optimal time. It was a tight contest with less than two-tenths of a second separating the first 4 finishers. Fowler, riding Peia, finished 7th , despite having a double clear and being just two seconds off the optimal time.

On the second day, Fowler finished in fourth place on a horse named Sociable. Unfortunately, van den Bol, riding Bentley, knocked a rail midway through the first round, and ended up 9th out of 14 riders. When the points earned by each country’s two riders for each of their two rounds were added up to determine the country rankings, the Cayman Islands found itself tied for the lead with Bermuda with 40 points each.

The total faults earned over the four rounds were used to break the tie, and that put Bermuda on top with zero faults to Cayman’s four, leaving the Cayman team with the Reserve Champion trophies. Trinidad and Tobago placed third with 35 points, followed by Barbados in 4th with 33 points, the USA in 5th place with 26 points, Antigua/USA in 6th place with 25 points and Jamaica in 7th place with 11 points.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: