Farmer’s market appreciation week

Celebrations are underway for a week at the Farmer’s Market, appreciating everyone who has supported them from customers to donors.

The Farmers Market moved from Lower Valley to the George Town location two years ago, offering Cayman’s farmers and artisans a central location to sell their products. This week, some vendors are offering samples and discounts on local produce.

“It’s a place where Farmers and artisans can come and get fine market for their produce for their craft, plus we have the customers who need to get some of the local fresh stuff, it’s a place where they can find it,” said Farmer’s Market operations manager, Hamlin Stephenson.

The festivities are taking place at the Farmers Market and will continue on till the 26th of August.

