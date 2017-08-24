C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Farmer’s market appreciation week

August 23, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Celebrations are underway for a week at the Farmer’s Market, appreciating everyone who has supported them from customers to donors.

The Farmers Market moved from Lower Valley to the George Town location two years ago, offering Cayman’s farmers and artisans a central location to sell their products. This week, some vendors are offering samples and discounts on local produce.

“It’s a place where Farmers and artisans can come and get fine market for their produce for their craft, plus we have the customers who need to get some of the local fresh stuff, it’s a place where they can find it,” said Farmer’s Market operations manager, Hamlin Stephenson.

The festivities are taking place at the Farmers Market and will continue on till the 26th of August.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: