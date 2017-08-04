FCO’s Muslim governor pick questioned for our Christian-based nation

Out spoken social commentator Kerry Tibbetts told Cayman 27 that Caymanians have had enough. She said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s selection of Anwar Choudhury, a Muslim, as Cayman’s next governor is a slap in the face to the Caymanian forefathers who built this Christian nation.

“Our forefathers built this country on the Christian religion, the Christian beliefs, and why should we have to adapt to any other?” said Ms. Tibbetts.

Ms. Tibbetts, lead admin of the ‘I am Caymanian, where are my rights’ social media page told Cayman 27 the FCO picked the wrong person to succeed Helen Kilpatrick as Cayman Islands governor.

“I don’t think that this society is ready for a Muslim governor. We are a Christian community and to put an individual in our society at such a high rank in our legislature is like spitting on our forefathers graves,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

She was referring to Anwar Choudhury, a Bangladeshi-born UK diplomat currently serving as ambassador to Peru. According to his Wikipedia entry, he’s a Muslim. Ms. Tibbetts’ message to our governor-to be:

“He should turn down the post. That would be our recommendation. We’ve had enough,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

Ms. Tibbetts also took issue with visiting imam Aiziz Khan’s campaign to engage the Cayman Community about his Islamic faith over coffee.

“If you come to our country, you adapt to us, you integrate with us, you become part of us. We are not going to be a part of you,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

She said her pro-Caymanian stance has nothing to do with fear of outsiders.

“We are not xenophobic society, we’re not even a violent society, we are a welcoming society but there are things that we are not going to accept and people must realize and appreciate that about us as Caymanians,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

She said over the last two decades, drastic changes have been imposed on Caymanian culture. Ms. Tibbetts said now it’s time for Caymanians to draw the line.

“I’m sorry but, we’re not hating on anybody here we are simply saying that enough is enough, Caymanians have really had enough,” said Ms. Tibbetts.

Mr. Chowdhury is slated to take up his appointment in March of 2018.

