Fibre optic failure triggers Government-wide network outage

A fibre optic line failure has triggered a government-wide network outage stretching from Immigration to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Cayman 27 understands the outage, which was caused when a fibre optic line was cut during roadworks, is currently being addressed.

This morning the Ministry of Financial Services issued a notice on behalf of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority advising the public that due to utility works, the Authority has experienced a fibre optic failure. As such their network system is currently down.

The notice adds the Authority is actively working to resolve the issue and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The Immigration Department also issued a notice expressing challenges with its network, saying it can only offer limited services at the moment.

