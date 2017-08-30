Flag Football: Ebanks to Campbell-Chin for the win, Vipers stay undefeated

The Lady Sharks’ Courtish Ebanks looked like a young Aaron Rodgers on Saturday at the Ed Bush Playing Field, avoiding pressure and stepping up in the pocket to find Scimone Campbell-Chin to clinch a 6-0 victory over the Predators.

The HSM Vipers were lead by a pair of touchdown catches from Maggie Ebanks as they continued their undefeated season with a 26-0 victory over the Jaguars.

Here are all the scores from week 10 in the flag football season:

Maples 13 vs 6 Predators

Lady Predators 6 vs 0 Jaguars

Lady Sharks 6 vs 0 Predators

Hellcats 20 vs 6 BK Panthers

Vipers 26 vs 0 Jaguars

Maples 21 vs 6 Knights

Wolverines 7 vs 7 Lynx

