Flag Football: Ebanks to Campbell-Chin for the win, Vipers stay undefeated

August 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Lady Sharks’ Courtish Ebanks looked like a young Aaron Rodgers on Saturday at the Ed Bush Playing Field, avoiding pressure and stepping up in the pocket to find Scimone Campbell-Chin to clinch a 6-0 victory over the Predators.

The HSM Vipers were lead by a pair of touchdown catches from Maggie Ebanks as they continued their undefeated season with a 26-0 victory over the Jaguars.

Here are all the scores from week 10 in the flag football season:

Maples 13 vs 6 Predators

Lady Predators 6 vs 0 Jaguars

Lady Sharks 6 vs 0 Predators

Hellcats 20 vs 6 BK Panthers

Vipers 26 vs 0 Jaguars

Maples 21 vs 6 Knights

Wolverines 7 vs 7 Lynx

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

