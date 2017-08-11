Football camp teaches kids about abuse

Attendees at the FC International summer camp learned a lot more than football as they gathered for training in George Town.

Police, coaches and members of the M.A.S.H. unit joined forces to help educate the kids on protecting themselves from abuse.

Detective Emma Twydell of the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (M.A.S.H.) the unit charged with investigating crimes against children said she wants to teach children how to identify abuse.

“We’re here today really to raise awareness and to get an open dialogue about child protection what it means and to let the children know how they are protected in law,” Detective Twydell explained.

The young footballers learnt about what constitutes as physical, sexual and emotional abuse and the man behind the camp Kennedy Ebanks said he has seen good and bad results.

“We’ve seen a lot of success and I have also seen some kids that actually take the wrong avenue.

Mr. Ebanks said the camp will be in North Side everyday next week after which it will move to West Bay, Bodden Town, The LightHouse School and then Cayman Brac for a day at each location.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

