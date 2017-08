With the CIFA Premier League just around the corner, the Sister Islands will jump start their season this upcoming weekend.

The 2017 Brac Invitational Cup kicks off tomorrow, with three days of football in store. Here are the fixtures of games for the tournament:

Friday 25 August:

Cayman Brac FC vs Cayman U20’s

Saturday 26 August:

Florida National vs Cayman U20’s

Sunday 27 August:

Florida National vs Cayman Brac FC

