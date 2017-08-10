Football: Martinez signs two-year deal with Portuguese club

On Monday, 7th August, following a three-week trial period, aspiring 18-year old Caymanian Sebastian Martinez signed a two-year professional football contract with Leixões Sports Club (SC)

of Portugal.

Located in Matosinhos, a city and municipality in the northern Porto district of Portugal, bordered in the south by the city of Porto, Leixões SC plays in the LigaPro, which is the second-highest

division of the Portuguese football league system after the Primeira liga. Leixões SC has very close relationship with two of Portugal’s top clubs – SL Benfica and SC Braga. Sebastian makes the switch from English League 2 club Swindon Town Football Club, where he signed a development contract as a trainee with the prestigious Swindon Town Youth Academy in

2011 at the age of 13.

Most recently, in 2015, after making his mark in the youth ranks, Sebastian signed a two-year apprenticeship contract with the English club. Thanks to the continuing efforts of Fitzroy Simpson, former player with Swindon Town, Manchester City and Portsmouth and former Reggae Boy who starred for Jamaica in the 1998 World Cup,

Sebastian’s dream of playing professional football has become a reality. With Mr. Simpson’s guidance and through his tireless efforts, young Martinez blossomed at Swindon Town’s Youth

Academy, the youth teams and the senior reserve team.

Mr. Simpson and his business partner Ceasar Boaventura of GIC International Sports Company, who played a key role in brokering the agreement with the Portuguese outfit, will ensure that Sebastian continues to work hard and develop at his new club. After putting pen to paper, Sebastian said, “I want to thank all those that have supported me on my

journey over the past six years particularly Swindon Town Football Club, Jeremy Newton, Alan McLoughlin and Fitzroy Simpson for the magnificent opportunities and rigorous preparations; my

parents and sisters for their support and unwavering belief in me; the rest of my family and friends; and the Government of the Cayman Islands who have supported me since 2011. I am very excited and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead as I embark on the next leg of my journey in Portugal.”

Speaking on behalf of the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA), President Lee Ramoon said, “This is great news. Sebastian’s name will be forever enshrined in Cayman’s football history books. It proves that if our youngsters stick to the task at hand, remain committed and work hard, then success can be attained.

The 2017/2018 Portuguese regular season is already underway and Sebastian will be looking to impress his new employers.

