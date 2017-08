After training at the IMG Academy just a few weeks ago, Cayman Under-15’s are headed back to Bradenton, Florida campus for the 2017 Under-15 CONCACAF Championships.

Here’s a look at their schedule:

Group G: Division 3

Cayman

Aruba

Bonaire

Saint Martin

13 Aug

Cayman vs Aruba

15 Aug

Cayman vs Bonaire

16 Aug

Cayman vs Saint Martin

