Foots’ statues vandalised again, petition started against ‘obscene’ displays

Controversial Cayman Brac artist Ron “Foots” Kynes’ statues have been vandalised for the second time since his July arrest.

Police said they found out about the new damage, which they say is more severe than previous incidents, and appears to have been caused by a blunt instrument.

“I’m asking Brackers not to take matters into their own hands,” said Sister Islands area commander Inspector Tahal in a press statement. “To do so compromises the peaceful atmosphere of our island.”

Other Brackers are taking a digital approach to shutting down Foots’ public displays. An online petition has been started, calling on the Governor, the government, and police to remove what they called Foots’ ‘provokingly religious and obscene sexual expressions which intentionally incite conflict with the local community.’

So far the petition has garnered 174 signatures.

