Foots’ statues vandalised again, petition started against ‘obscene’ displays

August 24, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Controversial Cayman Brac artist Ron “Foots” Kynes’ statues have been vandalised for the second time since his July arrest.

Police said they found out about the new damage, which they say is more severe than previous incidents, and appears to have been caused by a blunt instrument.

“I’m asking Brackers not to take matters into their own hands,” said Sister Islands area commander Inspector Tahal in a press statement. “To do so compromises the peaceful atmosphere of our island.”

Other Brackers are taking a digital approach to shutting down Foots’ public displays. An online petition has been started, calling on the Governor, the government, and police to remove what they called Foots’ ‘provokingly religious and obscene sexual expressions which intentionally incite conflict with the local community.’

So far the petition has garnered 174 signatures.

 

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

