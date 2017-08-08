“Thank God he’s alive.” Mother of man rescued at sea rejoices after he’s found

The mother of the man found alive after more than five weeks stranded at sea speaks out.

Cayman 27 last week brought you the story of 39-year-old Edward Hendricks Hydes, who departed Grand Cayman on 23 June with Chadwick Bodden for a fishing trip but never returned.

Mr. Hendricks Hydes was found adrift by fishermen, who took him back to the Mexican shore.

His mother, Ezona Hydes, traveled to Mexico last week, her prayers came true.

“Thank God he’s alive,” Ms. Hydes told a group of media members in Mexico.

Mr. Hendricks Hydes and friend Chadwick Bodden were missing at sea for more than a month until fisherman found their boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I just want to thank the fishermen also,” Ms. Hydes said.

Those fishermen brought Mr. Hendrick-Hydes back to Playa del Carmen, where he received medical treatment.

“Me and my daughter came here to make sure he was OK and he’s not that good,” Ms. Hydes told reporters last week.

Police Monday (7 August) would not confirm Mr. Hendrick Hyde’s whereabouts but did say he remains ill and continues to receive treatment.

Police also confirm they fear Mr. Bodden lost at sea. Mexican media outlets report Mr. Hendricks-Hydes said Mr. Bodden jumped out of their boat at one point while adrift.

