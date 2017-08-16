Four new environmental ambassadors

Four young people have now attained the title of Environmental Ambassadors after completing an eight week internship at various environmental entities, focusing on Cayman’s environment.

The internship was launched by conservation group ‘Save Cayman’ and saw participants training with local environmental agencies like the Department of Environment, in hopes of educating Cayman’s youth about Cayman’s marine and terrestrial life.

“Some of them have even gotten internships after this internship, which is awesome, that is one of the things we were hoping was going to happen,” said Save Cayman Internship Co-Administrator, Morgan Ebanks.

“The internship chose diving because I think they wanted to give us an idea of marine life and what’s going on , what’s going on under the water on our island but instead I found a safe place and I found something that I care about,” said Alex Machado, Intern.

Internship administrators hope more private and public partners will join the internship initiative next year, for more information about Save Cayman https://www.facebook.com/SaveCayman

