Free diabetes screenings to spread awareness on disease

One local community service club is making a lot of noise to combat a silent disease.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens puts on free health screenings throughout the year, this month the club is spreading awareness about diabetes to the public and also assisting those who do not have insurance to get checked without any expense.

“We do these health screeninings, we get a nutritionist or a diabetes educator to educate them on how important it is for them to maintain a proper healthy lifestyle,” said Jasmine Minott from the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The diabetes screening will available at the George Town Hall from 1pm till 5pm on Saturday 26th August.

