C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Free diabetes screenings to spread awareness on disease

August 25, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One local community service club is making a lot of noise to combat a silent disease.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens puts on free health screenings throughout the year, this month the club is spreading awareness about diabetes to the public and also assisting those who do not have insurance to get checked without any expense.

“We do these health screeninings, we get a nutritionist or a diabetes educator to educate them on how important it is for them to maintain a proper healthy lifestyle,” said Jasmine Minott from the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The diabetes screening will available at the George Town Hall from 1pm till 5pm on Saturday 26th August.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: